Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

