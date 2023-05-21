Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 666 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

