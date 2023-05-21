True Capital Management Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

