Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

PGR opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.