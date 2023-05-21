Scotia Capital Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

