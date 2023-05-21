abrdn plc Acquires 12,112 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

DFS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.