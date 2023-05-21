New Hampshire Trust Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

