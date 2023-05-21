57,024 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of First Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 1.3 %

FSLR opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.54. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

