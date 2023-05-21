Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

