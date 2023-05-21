Intech Investment Management LLC Has $205.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359,882 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

