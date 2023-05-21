Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 275.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 795.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

