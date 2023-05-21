Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.