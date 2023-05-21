Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $44,007,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $681.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

