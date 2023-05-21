West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $351.39 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

