Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.08 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

