TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

