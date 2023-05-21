Tredje AP fonden Sells 9,495 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $315.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.30 and its 200 day moving average is $261.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.