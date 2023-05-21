Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

