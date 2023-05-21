Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 213,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 127,799 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $83.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

