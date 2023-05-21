Tredje AP fonden Acquires 459 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.