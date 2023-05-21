Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 911.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

