Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,325.33 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,575.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,996.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.