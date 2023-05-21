Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.