Tredje AP fonden Acquires 24,662 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7 %

TECH opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.