Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $480.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $488.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

