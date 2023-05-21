Tredje AP fonden Sells 328 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

