Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

