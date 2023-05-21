Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

