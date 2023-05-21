Tredje AP fonden Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 102,405 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.