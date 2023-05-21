SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.20 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

