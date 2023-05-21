Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.56. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.