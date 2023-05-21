Commerce Bank Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

