Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.61 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

