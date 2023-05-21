Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,092 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.