Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $18.01 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,555,045 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,217.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,269.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,403 shares of company stock valued at $19,492,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.



