Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 11,562 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Legend Biotech worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 437,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

