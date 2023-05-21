Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 263,278 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 0.14. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Vita Coco Company Profile



The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

