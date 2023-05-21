The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

