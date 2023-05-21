1,853 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

