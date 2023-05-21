Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

