MQS Management LLC Invests $220,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,181 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 228,644 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STM opened at $45.04 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

