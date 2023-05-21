MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

