MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $198.41 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

