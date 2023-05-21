Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 2,865 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MHK opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $142.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries



Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

