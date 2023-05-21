Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

