MQS Management LLC Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $60.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

