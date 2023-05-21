MQS Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

