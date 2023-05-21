MQS Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,320 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.87%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.