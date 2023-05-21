MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.19 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

