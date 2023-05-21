MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

